New options for getting around Grand Rapids during ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been two years since the streets and sidewalks of downtown Grand Rapids have been packed with the ArtPrize crowds.

A lot has changed when it comes to your mobility options in downtown Grand Rapids in that time. There are new ways to zoom around downtown Grand Rapids this year for ArtPrize

“We now have behind me the scooters and electric bikes. Those are brought to us by Spin and Lime,” said Jennifer Kasper, the operations superintendent with Mobile GR.

Through the Spin and Lime apps, you can unlock the scooters and electric bikes and make your way through the city to see all the art on display.

Scooters and bikes are meant to be ridden in the bike lanes and not on the sidewalks.

Other options to get around the city include the new May Mobility on-demand autonomous shuttles that follow the downtown DASH routes.

Another option is the free DASH shuttles as well as the Silverline and Laker Line which will cost you the normal bus fare.

“All busses are still under a federal mask mandate, so you’ll be required to wear a mask if you are utilizing a bus, which is the DASH or the Rapid,” Kasper said.

As for parking, there are plenty of garages around downtown or you have the option of the cheaper surface lots along Seward Avenue on the West Side.

Parking meters are also an option that you can pay for with cash, credit card or the Motu app. However, between construction and restaurant social zones there are fewer meters than in years past.

“I would definitely make a plan, figure out where you are going to park ahead of time,” said Kasper.

However you choose to get around for ArtPrize, one thing hasn’t changed — excitement building for another year of ArtPrize

“Definitely come down and have fun, don’t be intimidated. We have lots of accommodating options for everybody and we’re excited to see you back downtown for ArtPrize,” Kasper said.