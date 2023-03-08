GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former organizer for the massive and popular South by Southwest festival is the new executive director of ArtPrize.

Catlin Whitington was picked to lead Grand Rapids’ art competition in the first year under a new leadership group that includes the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design.

“ArtPrize remains unique in the art world and has become an enduring cultural touchstone for Grand Rapids and for Grand Rapidians,” Whitington said in a Wednesday statement released by the city. “My role is to work with the community to innovate and build on that legacy and to grow ArtPrize to its full potential as an immersive community experience, cultural inspiration and economic force.”

Whitington is currently the vice president of campus operations for the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas, where he “managed all aspects of event and facility operations and has championed public engagement and access for the performing arts,” Grand Rapids said in a release.

Before taking over the Long Center, he was a planning manager for South by Southwest, a large music, film and technology festival. He has been the chair of the Austin Tourism Commission, is an adviser to the Austin Hotel and Lodging Association and is a founder of the policy advocacy group Music Makes Austin.

“(Whitington) is the right person at the right time to move ArtPrize 2.0 forward,” Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington, who chairs the ArtPrize steering committee and who came to Grand Rapids from Austin about five years ago, said. “Catlin’s work with SXSW and The Long Center … are exactly the type of event-based, distinctive, culture-building experiences we were looking for to build an enduring future for ArtPrize 2.0 here in Grand Rapids.”

Whitington’s wife was a panelist on ArtPrize’s “Why These Finalists” in 2017. Whitington said that sparked their family’s interest in ArtPrize and that they “fell in love with the Grand Rapids community.”

“(We) are looking forward to connecting and raising our family here,” he added.

The independent organization than ran ArtPrize announced in October of last year that it was dissolving and turning the event over to the new leadership partnership. The city will handle practicalities like parking and permits, DGRI will manage the business side of things and Kendall is the expert on art. The city and DGRI previously said much of the event will be familiar to visitors, though they are looking at ways to “build” on or “scale up” the traditional model.

ArtPrize 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.