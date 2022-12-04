GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re getting a better look at how ArtPrize 2.0 will operate.

In October, ArtPrize leaders announced they were handing over the operation of the fall attraction to a group including the city of Grand Rapids, Downtown GR Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design.

On Tuesday, Grand Rapids City Commissioners will vote on a measure outlining how ArtPrize 2.0 will run under the new management.

The Memorandum of Understanding lists Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. as the operating entity, fiduciary, employer of record and nonprofit entity for purposes of sponsorship and donations.

A nine-member Leadership Board of Directors will include Rick Winn, Tara McCrackin, Natalie Stewart, Mark Washington and Rosalyn Bliss, with the remaining members to be named later.

While the transition to ArtPrize 2.0 has been happening since the announcement of the change in October, the transition will become official Jan. 1.

ArtPrize 2.0 leaders told News 8 in October the events will look much the same since ArtPrize began in 2009.