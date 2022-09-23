GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is always a busy time for downtown Grand Rapids and this year is no different.

“It’s so wonderful to have it back and to have all of this energy downtown, so I hope to see lots of people come back out this weekend,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

The 18-day, international art competition has been held in Grand Rapids since 2009 with a year skipped during the pandemic. This event brings in hundreds of guests and visitors from around the world.

“It’s absolutely phenomenal for the city. To have our economy activated, especially with what we’ve been through since 2020 and the pandemic. To see people out, to see artists out is absolutely amazing to have one of the largest public art fairs in the world,” Mark Washington, city manager, said.

Venues across the city and artists from around the globe are welcoming visitors through Oct. 2.

For more information on ArtPrize and to find a map of the venues and entries, click here.