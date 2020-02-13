Korean artist selected as first ArtPrize 2020 entry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first official entry of ArtPrize 2020 was announced Thursday morning.

“Collection — Endangered Species” by Seasum Shim was announced as this year’s first ArtPrize entry. It was selected out of five finalists by a group of judges from Seoul, South Korea’s ArtPrize Gangnam Showcase.

The artist won a $25,000 grant to fly their piece to Grand Rapids where it will be on display at the DeVos Place.

Venue registration will start on March 2 then artist registration will begin on April 13.

ArtPrize 2020 runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4.