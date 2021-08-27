If you love an ArtPrize piece this year, you can buy it

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new addition to ArtPrize will allow artists to sell their work on the spot.

The online ArtPrize Auction will let buyers bid on their favorite painting, sculpture or print by scanning a QR code next to the piece. Artists can also set a ‘buy it now’ option.

Organizers say they have heard from many artists over the years that people love the exposure they get from ArtPrize, but more wished it could help them make some cash.

Local artist Rose Ellis has sold several pieces during ArtPrize over the years, but said she’s hoping the auction will bring it to the next level.

“I love the auction option because it helps bring the idea that you can buy the art more to the forefront for people,” Ellis said.

You can see the pieces for sale and bid on them at ArtPrizeAuction.com.

ArtPrize begins Sept. 16.