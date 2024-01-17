GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is looking for a new artist to design its 2024 merch.

Emerging artists, those who are early in their career, can submit a proposal for the merchandise design. The ArtPrize team is looking for a design that will “highlight community, diversity, and legacy,” its website says.

ArtPrize says it’s an opportunity for an emerging artist to have their work shared by a large audience, as the art competition typically gets around 800,000 visitors a year. The chosen artist will also receive a $1,500 stipend, plus 20% of net profits of the merch in excess of $5,000.

“Your art can shine in ArtPrize 2024,” the competition said in a Facebook post. “Submit your ArtPrize proposal today to collaborate with our team on a limited edition merchandise line!”

Interested artists must live in Michigan and be at least 18 years old. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee.

ArtPrize will reveal the design at a party on March 22. This year’s ArtPrize is set to take place Sept. 13 through Sept. 28.

The deadline to submit is 4 p.m. on Jan. 31. For more information and to submit a proposal, go to artprize.org.