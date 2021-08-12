How you can send cash prizes to more artists at this year’s ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is set to return to Grand Rapids next month with a new format that promises to be more interactive than ever and divide up prize money among more artists.

At each venue, you will find QR codes to scan on your smartphone. Each time you scan, you’ll have the chance to find one of nearly 500 cash prizes, totaling about $150,000, that you can award to any ArtPrize artist.

Organizers are hoping the new digital platform will allow for deeper engagement between guests and artists.

There will also $50,000 in juried awards and a $50,000 public grand prize awarded.

ArtPrize is scheduled to begin Sept. 16 and run through Oct. 3. Executive director Craig Searer said the top goal of the massive art competition is safety, which is why visitors will find more of the art outside.

This is its first year back after a two-year hiatus because of the public art event Project 1 and then the pandemic.