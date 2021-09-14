How the UICA picked featured installation for ArtPrize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids venues like the Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts are counting down the days until ArtPrize returns.

The submission surrounding the UICA, newly rehomed inside Kendall College of Art and Design, is hard to miss. The Art of Living Together features large “monochromatic colored-spheres.”

The Art of Living Together by Brian Petrone, displayed outdoors at the UICA for ArtPrize 2021. (Courtesy UICA)

UICA executive director Miranda Krajniak joined News 8 Digital Anchor Luke Laster at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Tuesday to share her excitement about the return of ArtPrize. She said the process of selecting The Art of Living Together artist Brain Petrone was involved given the historic roots of the Woodbridge N. Ferris Building, where Kendall and the UICA live.

“The outside of the building is so unique and it’s also on the National Register of Historic Places, so we have to consider the fact that we can’t damage the building and we can barely touch the building,” Krajniak said.

She said the UICA worked with the Grand Rapids Historical Commission to get the project up and running.

“We will keep it pristine as we put our works of art on it,” Krajniak said.

ArtPrize begins Thursday. For the UICA’s hours during the event, check out its website.