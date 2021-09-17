Having trouble playing ArtPrize? Turn on location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As ArtPrize rolls out a new way to distribute prize money among more artists, it’s seeing visitors run into a common problem.

This year, you can send cash to artists, as well as “like” art, using ArtPrize’s website by scanning QR codes alongside the art. But if your phone’s location services aren’t on, it won’t work.

To turn on location services, go to your phone’s privacy settings and allow location services while using your web browser, like Chrome or Safari.

The site requires location services to be turned on because you can only play ArtPrize while you’re in Grand Rapids.

Interacting with art using the ArtPrize 2021 QR code and site. (Sept. 16, 2021)

On Friday alone, ArtPrize is making 50 cash prizes available to be doled out. You may see one pop up when you scan a QR code and you can then direct that money to any piece of art. Throughout the competition, some $150,000 will be awarded directly to artists this way.

There are also nonmonetary awards to hand out, like “most Instagram-able” or “wow factor,” which help artists in their quest to win the $50,000 public grand prize.