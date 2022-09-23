King Tut by Bruce Gorsline is displayed at the Waters Center Homewood Suites by Hilton in downtown Grand Rapids. (Sept. 23, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you have never been to Egypt to tour King Tutankhamun’s tomb, one man has made a replica for residents and visitors of Grand Rapids to view as part of this year’s ArtPrize festival and competition.

Bruce Gorsline’s King Tut entry is located on the second floor of Waters Center Homewood Suites at 161 Ottawa Ave NW.

He was inspired after traveling to Egypt with his wife in 2020 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“I absolutely fell in love with King Tut’s coffin. It is a beautiful piece of work. I couldn’t wait to get home to start carving it,” he said. “This took me three years to carve it by hand. My wife and I painted it together.”

Gorsline hand carved the Egyptian pharaoh’s coffin, mummy, mask, dog and other artifacts, which are all located at his tomb in the Valley of the Kings. He says the coffin is the same size as King Tut’s.

“I wanted to share this with the public so people can see a little bit of Egypt. This is not my imagination,” he said. “It’s exactly like what you would if you went into the tomb.”