GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Right now it’s a work in progress.

But once completed, the message conveyed by Sad Blimp — the 3-foot high and 36-foot long artwork in Rosa Parks Circle — will be hard to miss.

“We can talk about observation and being watched, and use older symbols for that. Older technologies like blimps,” artist Kevin Draper said.

Draper is part of Satellite Collective, an artist collaborative with two pieces of work in this year’s ArtPrize. Both pieces are among the 11 works of art benefiting from ArtPrize grants.

“What they’re offering us, in addition to the grants, is also the venues and the logistical support to make it possible,” Draper said.

The grant helped Draper pay for things like the cinder block base for Sad Blimp and the crane that will hoist part of the exhibit into place.

It also helped Satellite Collective secure its location at one of downtown’s most popular downtown venues at Rosa Parks Circle.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to create large scale, experiential installations, and really do some unique things for the city of Grand Rapids,” ArtPrize Executive Director Craig Searer said of the grant program.

Of the $450,000 prize purse for this year’s ArtPrize, $200,000 has been set aside for the artist grants.

“There’s an independent panel that goes through submission for our grants, and we divey it up into a couple of different sections,” Searer said. “The biggest one is the feature public projects, which are the big, key pillar installations that you’ll see at ArtPrize this year.”

Those projects include Sad Blimp and the “Seeking a Pleasant Peninsula” mural just across the street.

“And then we’ve got equity grants as well to help our community and community partners help fund some artist that may not have the ability to create their art,” Searer said. “Grants are really important to making dreams come true.”