At 2 p.m.: Mayor on what ArtPrize means for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As ArtPrize comes to a close and we prepare for Friday’s award show, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joins the WOOD TV8 Live Desk for a livestream to reflect on the much-needed breath of life ArtPrize 2021 has given the city.

At 2 p.m., Bliss joins News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster for a stream on woodtv.com and the WOOD TV8 Facebook and Twitter accounts to discuss the return of ArtPrize to the city and what it has meant for the community, artists and art fans alike.

