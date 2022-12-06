GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday approved a measure outlining how the newest incarnation of ArtPrize will work.

The ArtPrize organization announced in October that it was dissolving and handing over operations of the massive annual art competition to the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design. The new model was dubbed ArtPrize 2.0.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding OK’d Tuesday, a nine-member Leadership Board of Directors will including Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and City Manager Mark Washington. DGRI will lead the operation, finances and employment for ArtPrize 2.0.

Bliss told News 8 in November that while ArtPrize 2.0 will be the same in many ways, the new leadership group is looking to “scale it up.”

“I think of it as an evolution. We’re building on that incredible success and foundation and we’re looking at ways that we can scale it up,” Bliss said.

The transition to ArtPrize 2.0 will become official Jan. 1.