At 3 p.m.: Grand Rapids city manager and ArtPrize artist Mark Washington

“The Equity Lens” by Mark Washington, submitted to ArtPrize 2021 as part of Leadership On Canvas: United.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we wrap up ArtPrize 2021, we welcome Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington to the WOOD TV8 Live Desk to talk about the logistics behind making an event like ArtPrize happen and his entry in the competition.

He has submitted work to ArtPrize called “The Equity Lens.” The painting, created as part of the Leadership on Canvas Initiative, was displayed at Rockford Construction.

You can watch Washington’s conversation with News 8 digital anchor Luke Laster here on woodtv.com or on the WOOD TV8 Facebook page.

Washington became the Grand Rapids city manager in October 2018 and has 26 years of experience in public sector service.

The ArtPrize Awards air at 7 p.m. Friday on WOOD TV8 and will stream live on woodtv.com.