GR leaders to vote on ArtPrize venue agreements Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is just more than three months away and leaders in Grand Rapids now have some decisions to make about this year’s art competition.

One of the votes the city commission will consider Tuesday has to do with which city-owned buildings and properties will be venues this year.

Some popular ones include Rosa Parks Circle, Calder Plaza and city hall, but two new ones are the Monroe Center and Sheldon Boulevard social zones.

There are 17 city-owned venues in total where artists can display their work, and they could add more if the spaces are available and there’s enough demand. Tuesday’s vote would allow City Manager Mark Washington to sign the venue agreements.

Artist registration just ended last week for this year’s ArtPrize. The next step is to connect those artists with possible venues, which is expected to be complete by June 23.

ArtPrize runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.