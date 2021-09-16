GR Ballet, Dégagé Ministries partner for ArtPrize performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As ArtPrize kicks off Thursday, different organizations are using art to help the community. The Grand Rapids Ballet is partnering with Dégagé Ministries to raise awareness about homelessness through performance.

Organizers hope these performances showcase a message of hope, help and awareness.

The work is titled “Created by Circumstance” and will share a glimpse into the lives of those experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood. The performances will take place on Sept. 22 at Heartside Park at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 24 at the Monroe Social Zone at 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 26 at Rosa Parks Circle by the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

According to Dégagé Ministries, more than 9,000 people in 2019 in Kent County experienced homelessness, a 52% increase since 2016. These dancers hope they can help the best way they know how.

“I think there’s nothing that someone with my experiences can really understand about the experience of homelessness, but it is such a vulnerable population that we need to bring awareness to, and hope to, and resources to,” said Gretchen Steimle, a company dancer for the Grand Rapids Ballet. “If there’s anything that art can do to create awareness and resources for those experiencing homelessness in our community, I feel so grateful to be a part of that journey and that effort.”

“Created by Circumstance” is among one of the artist entries that received a grant from ArtPrize.

More information can be found online.