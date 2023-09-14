GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An ArtPrize event is offering free bike repairs and a guided bike tour.

Bikes @ ArtPrize is taking place Saturday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ArtPrize Oasis, located at 555 Monroe Ave. near I-196. The day will start with an hour-long free Bike Care 101 Community Class.

“We’ll be set up with all our bike stands, mechanics, looking to help people,” Jared Lebel, the co-founder and chief marketing officer for Biked, said. “So anyone who wants to learn anything about keeping your bike in good maintenance and repairing basic things, you definitely want to come join that class.”

Local startup Biked is hosting the event, in partnership with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition and UpCycle Bikes.

Following the class, there will be a time for cyclists to hang out from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mechanics will be on-site offering free basic repairs and advice.

There will also be a bike decorating station for kids.

Lebel said the event is an opportunity for the subgroups of the West Michigan cycling community, like mountain bikers, road cyclists and BMXers, to hang out together.

“One of the really cool things that ArtPrize is doing is just providing opportunity for different communities to congregate and get together and enjoy the outdoor space before it gets cold and enjoying art. We’re trying to do that in our own way with the cycling community,” he said. “… We’re trying to bring all different types of cyclists together to enjoy the weather, enjoy some food and drinks, meet other people and take in the art on a bike.”

Starting at 4 p.m. and going until 6 p.m., there will be guided bike tours. Lebel said the tours will go at an easy pace and will likely take between 45 minutes to an hour. If you don’t have a bike, there will also be several Lime bikes on-site for people to use.

The area is an “up-and-coming cycling community,” Lebel said, though he noted it’s not well known outside of Michigan. He said events like Bikes @ ArtPrize help put West Michigan on the map for cycling.

“We’ve got hundreds of miles of trails, this is just a stunning time of year,” he said. “People need to know this is a place to come plan a nice bike trip.”

He said he hopes to see as many people as possible at the two bike events.

“It’s a really fun time to celebrate the city. Great events like ArtPrize that are happening here, really putting Grand Rapids on the map,” Lebel said. “And we want, when people think about Grand Rapids, to also think about bikes. So Bikes @ ArtPrize, come check it out.”