GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — During the remaining weekends of ArtPrize, you will have a chance to get your flu shot while checking out some of the pieces.

SpartanNash has brought back its Immunize at ArtPrize initiative to DeVos Place. Those ages 5 and older can receive the influenza vaccine at the convention hall. The art competition provides a steady flow of people, helping to reach more Michiganders.

“One of our core values is to provide solutions for our customers,” Amy Ellis, director of pharmacy for SpartanNash, said. “This is a perfect way for us to be able to make flu immunizations accessible to people in a convenient manner.”

“We love that ArtPrize brings the community together,” Amy Bade, pharmacy clinical coordinator for SpartanNash, said. “It is just a great event for the community, so what better way to represent the ability to continue to do those things together than to promote immunizations, which not only protect the person receiving the vaccine but the people around them as well.”

Bade said that now is not too early to receive your vaccine: The CDC recommends getting it ahead of flu season, which starts in mid-to-late October.

The flu shot drive will be held at the gallery area of DeVos Place on Saturday, as well as Sept. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.