GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re headed to DeVos Place Convention Center to enjoy ArtPrize 2022, you may notice a larger-than-usual crowd poring over several distressed and damaged clay pots.

If you take a closer look, you’ll see that it’s what is inside those jars that has captivated the audience. Each one contains a tiny diorama of a cityscape.

Brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness said the scenes are “memorials to places that have been either purposely or accidentally … destroyed.” The North Carolina artists have been making the archeological displays for nearly a decade.

“We make the jar and then we break the jar,” Bryan Caviness explained. “We build into it a scene from a period that we’re trying to discuss… It will look like a scene from that location.”

Creation, Destruction, Reflection by Brad and Bryan Caviness is displayed at DeVos Place Convention Center for ArtPrize. (September 2022)

The jars and their respective scenes depict ancient Rome, Jerusalem and even lost Buddhist temples. The brothers credit their love of history and art as their inspiration to create.

“No matter where the site is, it belongs to all humanity,” Brad Caviness said. “It’s part of our human history.”