GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s an art installation in Grand Rapids that’s catching a lot of attention.

“ArtPrize posted that I was at the zoo because I’m a little off the beaten path. So, they were trying to encourage people to come over to the zoo and check out the art that’s here and that post just blew up,” Stacy Rhines said.

Rhines is the creator of five sculptures featured at a park near John Ball Zoo. The post on ArtPrize’s Facebook page received over 4,000 likes and shares since Thursday.

“Oh, I’ve probably been enjoying it the most,” 8-year-old Daniel Miedama said.

The sculptures aren’t just a work of art to admire but they’re something to interact with as it is a disc golf course. It consists of a cow, frog, butterfly, spider and Miedama’s favorite the “monster.”

“I like it because it has a really cool design,” he said. “All of the holes are really detailed.”

Disc Art Golf installation at John Ball Zoo. (Sept. 17, 2022)

Each sculpture is made up of scraps that took about three days to make. Rhines said it’s always been a goal of his to submit something for ArtPrize.

Families came from near and far on Saturday to check out the art and even play a round of disc golf. Rhines says this is what it’s all about.

“I’m excited that people are coming to play it. I really want to see it enjoyed and I really want to see people enjoy it. If I win that’s awesome but I really just want to be part of the community,” he said.

You can bring your discs or use the discs that are located on-site.