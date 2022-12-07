GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize, now under new leadership, has announced its dates for 2023.

The massive art competition will return to downtown Grand Rapids from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.

The independent organization than ran ArtPrize is turning the event over to new leadership — the city of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Kendall College of Art and Design — with the new format being dubbed ArtPrize 2.0.

Leaders have previously said that much of the event will be the same as always, though they are looking at ways to “build” on or “scale up” the model.

“The new partnership … believes in the same inquisitive ‘why not?’ approach to the important work that has enabled ArtPrize to evolve,” the city said in a Wednesday statement.

More information about the 2023 event should be released early next year, organizers said.

On Tuesday, Grand Rapids city commissioners approved the framework for how ArtPrize 2.0 will be operated, with DGRI handling the business side of things, the city organizing practicalities like permits and parking and Kendall bringing its art expertise to the table.

The partnership will be steered by a nine-member board that will include Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Downtown Development Authority Chairperson Rick Winn, Kendall President Tara McCrackin and executives from companies with large footprints in the area.