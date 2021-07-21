Condado Tacos’ Margs 4 Art campaign benefits ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new initiative launched by Condado Tacos is giving customers the opportunity to enjoy a drink while supporting their local arts.

Margs 4 Art benefits arts organizations in each of the markets Condado Tacos has a restaurant. In Grand Rapids, that money will go towards ArtPrize.

For each watermelon mint margarita sold through Sept. 26 Condado will donate $1 to support ArtPrize.

“Condado has always incorporated art into all of its locations,” said Tina Femeyer, the general manager of Condado Tacos GR. “Every single one of our stores has floor to cleaning mural and graffiti-style art that is done by local artists. We feel like that gives us an opportunity to kind of give back to the community and create a little bit more excitement and uniqueness.”

She added that the program with the watermelon mint margarita allows the company to not only benefit local artists but also incorporate the community, giving them an opportunity to give back.

The drink can be purchased for dine-in or to-go for $9 and $1 from each will be donated. The goal is to raise $50,000 total across all of the Condado locations.

The Grand Rapids restaurant, located on the ground floor of Bridge Street Lofts, is a sponsor of ArtPrize and will also have its own art installation on the back patio that you can check out once the competition begins.

More information on the initiative can be found on the company’s website.

ArtPrize, the world’s largest art competition, is returning this year and runs Sept. 16 through Oct. 3.