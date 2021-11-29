Coming in 2022: ArtPrize goes back to annual format

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize will return in 2022, going back to its traditional timeline rather than the short-lived biennial format.

Rather than an art competition in 2019, ArtPrize held a city art event called Project 1. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic and its future seemed uncertain. But the competition returned this year with a new way of sending money to artists and choosing the grand prize winner.

The organization is asking West Michigan to support the massive art competition that takes over downtown Grand Rapids this Giving Tuesday. It said it wants to raise $15,000 on Giving Tuesday to help make ArtPrize happen this fall.

“Whether you can commit $10 or $10,000, your gift helps us achieve our mission — to produce citywide contemporary art experiences that encourage critical discourse, celebrate artists, transform urban space and promote cultural understanding,” ArtPrize said in a Monday statement.

You can donate online at ArtPrize.org/donate.