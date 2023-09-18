GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids City High Middle School has won the 2023 Consumers Energy SmartArt competition at ArtPrize.
Joshua Kortenhoven, a ninth grader, will get a $2,000 scholarship after winning for his work, “Green Shoes.”
Consumers Energy sponsors the annual SmartArt competition, which asks Grand Rapids Public Schools students to create art centered around the theme of renewable energy.
“Consumers Energy is so proud of these students and their art that demonstrates we all can make a difference by taking small steps today,” Cathy Wilson, Consumers Energy’s executive director of corporate giving, said in a Monday statement.
This year, Kortenhoven’s work was among 20 finalists and 41 total entries. See the other finalists below:
“The artwork these scholars presented represented a collection of thoughtful and meaningful work about an issue that is near to their hearts and minds,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “We often talk about the fact that it takes a community to support our scholars and these partners are serious about uplifting our children. To our scholars – we are proud of your work, this community is proud of you, and you should be proud of your work.”
The winning piece, along with other top finalists, are on display at the Consumers Energy substation at Fulton Street and Market Avenue.