GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids City High Middle School has won the 2023 Consumers Energy SmartArt competition at ArtPrize.

Joshua Kortenhoven, a ninth grader, will get a $2,000 scholarship after winning for his work, “Green Shoes.”

Joshua Kortenhoven’s “Green Shoes” won the Consumers Energy SmartArt competition at ArtPrize 2023. (Courtesy)

Consumers Energy sponsors the annual SmartArt competition, which asks Grand Rapids Public Schools students to create art centered around the theme of renewable energy.

“Consumers Energy is so proud of these students and their art that demonstrates we all can make a difference by taking small steps today,” Cathy Wilson, Consumers Energy’s executive director of corporate giving, said in a Monday statement.

This year, Kortenhoven’s work was among 20 finalists and 41 total entries. See the other finalists below:

“Connected” by Quinlyn Angstman from Grand Rapids Public Schools Museum High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“If I Could Wear It On My Shell” by Zy’Aira Blackman from Innovation Central High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

A Better Future by Alice Cork from City High Middle School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Healing” by Imoni Curry from Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Imagine” by Yoselin Diaz-Deleon from CA Frost Environmental Science Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Reusable Energy” by Jacey Doyle from Grand Rapids Public Schools Museum High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Military vs. Future” by Amelia Ferenczi from Union High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

Reaching for the Sun by Chloe Gust from CA Frost Environmental Science Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Just Another Rainforest of the Sea” from A’Nyah Harris from Grand Rapids Public Schools Museum High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

Power Cleaner Greener World by Carneiscia Harris from Innovation Central High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Una Hermosa Bendicion” by Precious Herrera from Southwest Middle High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

Stories by Emma Hoogewind from CA Frost Environmental Science Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Whales” by Clara Kirkbride from CA Frost Environmental Science Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Striped Hyena” by Mathew Pierce from Ottawa Hills High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Mother Earth” by Azaria Powell from Grand Rapids University Preparatory Academy. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Biomass” by Eliot Redwine from City Middle High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“The Veil” by Rachel Sackett from City High Middle School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Economic Greed” by Connor Thompson from Grand Rapids Public Schools Museum High School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“Sunclimbers” by Josiah Willink from City High Middle School. (Courtesy Consumers Energy)

“The artwork these scholars presented represented a collection of thoughtful and meaningful work about an issue that is near to their hearts and minds,” GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said in a statement. “We often talk about the fact that it takes a community to support our scholars and these partners are serious about uplifting our children. To our scholars – we are proud of your work, this community is proud of you, and you should be proud of your work.”

The winning piece, along with other top finalists, are on display at the Consumers Energy substation at Fulton Street and Market Avenue.