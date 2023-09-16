GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to grab some food while you explore ArtPrize, Calder Plaza is filled with dozens of food trucks for the opening weekend.

This weekend, 30 food trucks and multiple vendors will offer tacos, barbecue, paella, ice cream and more during the first-ever Art of the Food Festival at Calder Plaza. This event is in partnership with ArtPrize, which kicked off this week.

Organizers say they are excited to be starting the event during ArtPrize and hope to make it a yearly event.

“We have so many people coming in from out of the area to see how wonderful Grand Rapids is. So it’s really a showcase for all of those local businesses, those small businesses to really have center stage, um, and showcase all the amazing things that they do,” Alan Tomlinson, president of the GR8 Food Trucks, said.

One food truck owner from Lansing says this festival partners well with ArtPrize because both include artists.

“I would say that chefs are artists. They’re just artists with food versus a paintbrush, right? And we put our own unique spin, we recreate, we try to do new things,” Nick Neveau, owner of Fire and Rice Paella, said.

The Art of the Food Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.