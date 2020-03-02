ArtPrize venue registration opens Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, museums, parks, universities, businesses and churches within the ArtPrize district can register to host artists during ArtPrize 2020.

The ArtPrize district spans three square miles of downtown Grand Rapids. Any space within this area can register to be a venue.

Registration runs today through April 2 and venues can register on ArtPrize’s website. They just have to gather a few photos of their space and within minutes, the venue will be set up to find artists later this spring.

Venues can also apply for $90,000 in total grants to support exhibitions in their spaces.

ArtPrize 2020 will be held from Sept. 16 through Oct. 4, 2020.