ArtPrize unveils new grants for venues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venues looking to get involved in ArtPrize 2020 have a new option for showcasing artwork.

The Frey Foundation has donated $90,000 for the new Venue-Directed Artist Grant Program. A venue located within the ArtPrize district can apply for up to five $2,000 grants through the program.

“Then venues can use those grants to give them to artists, which gives venues a greater ability to attract artists and invite artists to do really ambitious and thought-provoking work in their space,” ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist told News 8.

“The more we thought about it, we realized that venues are really our face to the world in so many ways. That’s true for visitors, of course, because they’re visiting those venues, but it’s also true for artists. So, with these Venue-Directed Artist grants, we’re really empowering venues to use some of this artist grant money and direct it in a certain way to be able to invite really ambitious and exciting artists,” he said.

The new grant program is a big focus for ArtPrize this year, but there are other new plans on the horizon.

“We’re also working on a new app and new voting, which we’re going to have really exciting announcements about because we’re really totally rethinking how that public vote works and how the game of ArtPrize is played both by artists and visitors,” Buist added.

Venue registration opened Monday. Registration runs Wednesday through April 2 and venues can register on ArtPrize’s website.