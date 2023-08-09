GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2.0 has announced its events and exhibits coming to Grand Rapids in September.

There will be 650 installations by 800 artists throughout the city’s 153 venues, according to a release from ArtPrize. Mediums include photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics and beaded embroidery. Technology will play a key role this year, as ArtPrize says it received more requests than ever for art incorporated Extended Reality (XR).

The festival will kick off September 14 with a “multisensory celebration” featuring games, food trucks, art installations, fireworks and a performance by Squonk Opera’s Brouhaha. Each day of the festival will have some type of programming such as panels, networking opportunities, parties, exhibitions and more.

Along the Grand River will be an ArtPrize Oasis — an area to help artists unwind and connect with others over games, gathering areas and art installations by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and Fredrik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. The ArtPrize ClubHouse will be the central gathering point, with The Theater, Education and Volunteer Hub and Club Seen.

On the second weekend, Sept. 23-24, a Merchants and Makers Artisan Market will bring local vendors, live music and food trucks to the city.

The winners will be announced at the Closing Party and Awards ceremony on Sept. 29. The first-place winner of the public vote will be awarded $125,000, the second-place winner will get $50,000 and the third will get $25,000. In the Juror Competition, the winner of each medium category — 2-D, 3-D, installation, time-based and digital — will receive $20,000. Visibility Awards will recognize outstanding contemporary Black, Indigenous, Latino, Asian and LGBTQIA+ artists.

The festival runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1.

For the full events line-up and more information, visit the ArtPrize page on the Experience Grand Rapids website.