ArtPrize reveals venues for Project 1 experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize organizers have revealed where the inaugural Project 1 will pop up this fall.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Tanglefoot and downtown Grand Rapids will all host large-scale installations and performances for Project 1. Organizers say they picked the sites based on feedback from community partners and the artists selected for Project 1.

Project 1’s theme this year is “Crossed Lines,” focusing on how boundaries impact a sense of belonging. ArtPrize organizers say that theme came into play with their venue decisions. The installations at each site is meant to connect three city wards with differing neighborhoods, socioeconomic situations and racial makeup.

Artists Amanda Browder and Heather Hart will work to liven up the city’s southeast side with a vibrant textile installation wrapped around the community lodge in the heart of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located off Fuller Avenue and Franklin Street SE. The installation will also include a sculpture by Hart that that mimics the roof of a house, but appears to sink into the lawn. Visitors can climb onto the sculpture and enter “the attic.”

Browder, artist Paul Amenta and architect Ted Lott will transform Tanglefoot, located on Straight Avenue SW north of Wealthy Street. At the former industrial-turned-art space, visitors can explore a partial courtyard filled with ramps, walkways and platforms, which will serve as spots for art collaboration and performances.

Downtown, visitors can walk through installations from most of the Project 1 artists, including textile wraps on buildings by Browder, an interactive light and sound installation by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, a large steel sculpture by Olalekan Jeyifous, and another sunken rooftop sculpture by Hart that will serve as a performance stage.

Project 1 runs from Sept. 7 to Oct. 27. Performances and community events will take place at all three installation sites on Saturdays during the seven-week exhibition.

