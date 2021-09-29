ArtPrize reveals top 25 exhibits with chance of winning grand prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize has revealed the top 25 exhibits that have received the most visitor engagements, moving artists one step closer to winning the grand prize.

This year, ArtPrize rolled out a new way to distribute money among more artists. In past years, the public could vote for artwork. That was replaced this year with an interactive method using QR codes to award nonmonetary prizes and distribute portions of $150,000 among artists.

The top 25 exhibits that had the most visitor interactions as of Wednesday was released in no particular order:

On Friday, the winner of the $50,000 public grand prize and severed juried awards will be announced during the hourlong ArtPrize Awards show at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and the woodtv.com livestream.