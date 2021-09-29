ArtPrize reveals top 25 exhibits with chance of winning grand prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize has revealed the top 25 exhibits that have received the most visitor engagements, moving artists one step closer to winning the grand prize.
This year, ArtPrize rolled out a new way to distribute money among more artists. In past years, the public could vote for artwork. That was replaced this year with an interactive method using QR codes to award nonmonetary prizes and distribute portions of $150,000 among artists.
The top 25 exhibits that had the most visitor interactions as of Wednesday was released in no particular order:
- Adolescent Echo by Craig Merchant
- “Africa’s Big Five” by Michael Feehan
- “Four Calling Birds” by Paul Van Heest
- “Fleeting Moments of Light (Series of four seasons)” by Luis Stopke
- “Holy Black Angel” by Jacob Joe Knapp
- Dresses Made From Dictionaries by Rebecca Humes
- Homes by Tom Gifford
- “My Dearest Friends Project” by DisArt and Oaklee Thiele
- Serpentina the Dragon by Jennifer Dunahee
- “ONE” by Sebastian Sandu
- La Sirena by Henri Laime
- Prance by Jeff Best
- One World Safari by Monte de Gallo
- The Seeker & The King by 11:11
- Persistence by Jeremiah Corrigan
- Worlds Above and Below by Thomas Doyle
- Whimzey Wire World by Todd Ramquist
- “Love Me, Love Me Not” by Lauren Gantz
- “Lions, Tigers, and Bear Oh My!” by Tyree Broadway
- “Guardians of Sacred Space” by Florencia Clement de Grandprey
- “Charging Forward” – Mural by Bradley Goff
- A story of fire by Adam Bachert
- Before You Go by Christian Reichle and Monica Pritchard
- Musical Plant Garden/Florganoleptic by Tom Wall
- SeE tuRtLEs sWimmiNG by Jax Kalin
On Friday, the winner of the $50,000 public grand prize and severed juried awards will be announced during the hourlong ArtPrize Awards show at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and the woodtv.com livestream.