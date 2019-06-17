ArtPrize Project 1 installation plans revealed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We now know what exactly ArtPrize’s Project 1 will bring to Grand Rapids.

Six artists will showcase work focused on the inaugural project’s theme, “Crossed Lines.”

Amanda Browder of Brooklyn, New York will present “Kaleidoscopic,” a series of large-scale fabric installations.

The work will be draped over the outside of Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s community center building on the city’s southeast side, wrapped over four skywalks downtown and covering the facade of the Tanglefoot building on the city’s southwest side.

The installation will contain fabric donated by Grand Rapids residents and sewn by local volunteers under Browder’s direction during “Public Sewing Days” through the spring and summer, ArtPrize says.

Brooklyn artist Heather Hart’s The Oracle of the Soulmates will also take over Martin Luther King Jr. Park, as well as Rosa Parks Circle downtown. The twin sunken rooftop sculptures encourage visitors to climb and explore and will serve as a performance stage.

Rafael Lozano-Hemmer of Montreal, Canada will transform the handrails of Grand Rapids’ iconic Blue Bridge with speakers and 400 lights that respond to the voice recordings of visitors who speak into intercoms at each end of the bridge. With each new recording, the older recording will be pushed down one position in the string of lights.

Brooklyn’s Olalekan Jeyifous’s The Boom and the Bust is a sculpture of a skyscraper that appears to have had its center removed and replaced with small houses. The piece will be installed at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Louis Street in downtown Grand Rapids and draws attention to the contrast of the booming downtown development to neighborhood foreclosure and displacement.

Renderings show Olalekan Jeyifous’s The Boom and the Bust for ArtPrize Project 1. (ArtPrize)

Grand Rapids artists Paul Amenta and Tedd Lott will create Critical Infrastructure – an architectural piece at the Tanglefoot building addressing the issues of accessibility through a series of ramps and landings open to the public. The piece will also be used for Project 1 programs and community engagement.

Project 1 by ArtPrize runs Sept. 7 through Oct. 27 and includes community events, educational programs and art performances.

—-

Online:

Project 1 by ArtPrize