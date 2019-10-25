ArtPrize: No juried awards in 2020

“THE STRING PROJECT” by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez, displayed at DeVos Place, which won the public vote grand prize at ArtPrize 10. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize will no longer have juried prizes when it returns next year.

The massive art competition in Grand Rapids will run Sept. 16 to Oct. 4, 2020, ArtPrize said Friday. At the end, there will be one $250,000 grand prize decided by public vote.

That’s a switch from recent years, when an equivalent grand prize decided by art experts was also awarded.

Instead of juried awards, ArtPrize is increasing its grant offerings to artists: Grants of between $2,000 and $25,000 and will go to a larger number of people than ever before. ArtPrize said it made the change after a survey found artists wanted more financial support before the event.

Among those grant opportunities is a partnership with the Amway Korea Foundation to bring artists from Korea to Grand Rapids. The first part was an ArtPrize-like competition that produced five finalists to pitch their work for ArtPrize. The winner will receive $25,000 and have a reserved spot at DeVos Place Convention Center, a major venue.

There was no art competition this year. Instead, ArtPrize hosted Project 1, which featured large public art installations and events. Moving forward, the competition and public art projects will be held on alternating years.