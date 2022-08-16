GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is just around the corner and this year, it’s bringing changes to the way you cast votes for your favorite piece.

This year’s ArtPrize event runs from Sept. 15 – Oct. 2. Over 750 artists from around the world have entered pieces in the contest. This year, ArtPrize will award $450,000 to winning artists. Large-scale, interactive art installations will be able to found across downtown Grand Rapids at over 150 venues.

This year, a new online interactive map will allow users to find art, venues, and “favorite” art pieces, which will help decide how the prize money is awarded. Online map users can vote for their favorite artists and work. ArtPrize will then track the top five favorites in each district, the largest increase in favorites in one day, which piece has been favorited the most in each category and the artist with the most favorites even before ArtPrize starts.

Voters can start registering on Aug. 23.

ArtPrize 2022 is also introducing a new category: Digital Art. Just like other categories like 2D, 3D, Time-based and installation art, first place will receive $10,000 and the runner-up will get $2,500.

Education and family programming will be returning in-person to ArtPrize, including panel discussion, workshops and walking tours.