ArtPrize gets creative with new format this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize 2021 will work differently than in years’ past.

The massive art competition in downtown Grand Rapids — which is returning after two years off — will shift from its traditional voting format to a new one in which voters can award cash prizes directly to artists.

The exact details of how that will work have not yet been released, but ArtPrize says it means more artists will have the opportunity to take home a share of the $250,000 in prizes.

“This new platform will allow us, together, to refine, grow, and deepen the ArtPrize experience for all stakeholders in the years to come,” ArtPrize said in a Monday release.

For the first time this year, ArtPrize will run an auction so viewers can buy the art they see and love.

As in the past, there will be juried awards. ArtPrize also previously announced it would be giving out $200,000 in grants to encourage a more diverse group of artists to get involved, back large outdoor installations and help venues curate pieces.

While artists and venues started working out Monday which pieces will be displayed where, artists can still register through June 10. So far, more than 1,000 artists have signed up and more than 130 venues are involved.

ArtPrize is promising a new “enhanced” digital map to help you navigate around downtown to find art during the competition, which runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.

ArtPrize was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The year before that, it was not held in lieu of an affiliated public art event called Project 1.

It returns with a new executive director, Craig Searer. Searer is an entrepreneur and musician who has lived in Grand Rapids since 2010.