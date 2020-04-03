ArtPrize extends venue registration amid COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline for ArtPrize 2020’s venue registration has been extended, as much of Grand Rapids remains closed and residents practice social distancing.

The original deadline for venue registration, April 2, has been pushed back to May 22. Those still interested in registering should visit artprize.org/for-venues.

ArtPrize organizers acknowledge that while there are still 5 months to go until the beginning of the event, a lot can change in that time.

“The event will likely look different as the way people gather changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re prepared to adapt to new realities and produce an event that’s safe, creative, and a celebration of the indomitable spirit of our community,” ArtPrize leaders said in a statement.

ArtPrize 2020 kicks off Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 4, 2020. Stay up-to-date with new developments on this year’s event at woodtv.com/news/artprize.