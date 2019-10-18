ArtPrize executive director resigns before UK move

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is looking for a new executive director after announcing the departure of Jori Bennett.

Bennett will leave her post in early December, according to ArtPrize founder Rick DeVos.

In a letter to the ArtPrize board, Bennett said she and her family are planning to move to the United Kingdom at the end of the year to be closer to relatives.

“Although I am excited to take on this new experience with my family, it is with a very heavy heart that I am leaving ArtPrize and this extraordinary community. My time with ArtPrize has been nothing short of pure excitement and joy,” she stated in a message to ArtPrize stakeholders.

Bennett has worked for ArtPrize for five years. She took over as executive director last year, leading ArtPrize through its 10th anniversary and launch of Project 1, which runs until Oct. 27.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Full coverage of Project 1

ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist and Business Operations Director Meg Vande Guchte will take over daily responsibilities while ArtPrize begins recruiting Bennett’s replacement.