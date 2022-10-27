GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize is undergoing a major change, with the independent organization that ran it dissolving and the event being picked up by a cooperative led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the city of Grand Rapids and Kendall College of Art and Design.

“The ArtPrize board of directors expresses deep appreciation to the entire community for 13 years of partnership and support as it winds down its operations,” a Thursday release said.

The organization pitched the new format as “ArtPrize 2.0.” It said it is giving its creative, technology and communications teams to the new partnership.

Founded by Rick DeVos, grandson of the Amway founder, the massive art competition annually draws hundreds of artists and hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids.

“What started as an experiment in 2009 quickly became something more, and we have an entire community to thank for embracing the ArtPrize idea and taking it to amazing heights,” DeVos, who chaired the ArtPrize board, said in a statement. “…While there are certainly mixed emotions, we know the time is right to conclude the original ArtPrize experiment and open up space for new energy and creativity. We are thrilled that the partnership of DGRI, KCAD, and the City of Grand Rapids is stepping forward to continue to produce an incredible fall event.”

“Every destination community has a destination event that captures the spirit and aspirations of that community. For us, ArtPrize has been a manifestation of the independent creative spirit that defines Grand Rapids, and has captured the imagination of people from around the world,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss stated. “Rick DeVos and the ArtPrize Board have laid out a roadmap and a foundation that we’re grateful for and excited to build upon.”

ArtPrize adjusted its prize structure this year, with no major public vote grand prize winner. Instead, the award with the single biggest dollar amount was the Artist-to-Artist Award, which was won by a collection of reconstructed clay jars containing detailed dioramas entitled Creation, Destruction, Reflection by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness.