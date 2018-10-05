ArtPrize Awards tonight: Who will win $200,000? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This is it: By the end of the day, we'll know which ArtPrize artist will walk away with the $200,000 public vote grand prize.

The ArtPrize Awards air live at 7:30 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com. The show will be hosted by 24 Hour News 8's Marlee Ginter and Julianne Howe Bowen will return as co-host.

You can come see the awards show in person at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. for the event, which is free and open to everyone. Founders Brewing will have beer for sale.

24 Hour News 8's coverage of the ArtPrize Awards starts with #the7on8. Matt Giraud will perform at Rosa Parks Circle at 9 p.m. following the awards show.

More than 250,000 votes were cast during ArtPrize 10. In addition to the public vote grand prize, a $200,000 juried grand prize will be awarded tonight, as will $12,500 prizes in juried and public vote categories.

ArPrize-goers had the option to choose a piece on the Shortlist to win the public vote grand prize. That was also the case last year, but it didn't happen. Only two works, "THE STRING PROJECT" and "Mastermind America," are on both the jurors' Shortlist and the public's Final 20.

Grand Rapids won't have an art competition next year as ArtPrize moves to a biennial schedule. The organization is instead sponsoring a large city art project in 2019, the exact form of which has yet to be determined. ArtPrize 11 will be held in 2020.

