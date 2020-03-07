ArtPrize adjusts plans after SXSW cancellation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize will have to adjust plans for awarding a grant at South by Southwest (SXSW) after organizers announced the festival would need to cancel amid COVID-19 concerns.

The cancellation comes as Austin, Texas Mayor Steve Adler declared a local emergency.

ArtPrize has participated in the world-famous festival in previous years. This year, ArtPrize planned to award a $15,000 grant.

ArtPrize Artistic Director Kevin Buist discussed the cancellation on News 8 at 7 p.m. and sent the following statement: