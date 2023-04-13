GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — ArtPrize venue registration is open to all kinds of places in Grand Rapids to host artwork from all over the world.

Venue registration is open from April 13 to May 26. Those who are interested can find more information and register at ArtPrize.org.

ArtPrize organizers will host an information session for venues on April 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and another for artists and venues on May 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Both sessions will be held at 400 Pearl Street NW #20 in Grand Rapids.

Artist registration opens May 1.

ArtPrize 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.