GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Top 25 vote-getters of ArtPrize 2023 will be announced today.

The announcement event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ArtPrize Oasis on Monroe Avenue north of I-196. The program will also include musical performances by Y-Not.

The Top 25 were decided by the votes cast since Grand Rapids’ annual art competition started Sept. 14. One of them will take home the $125,000 public vote grand prize. Others could win the $50,000 second prize and $25,000 third prize.

The second round of voting opens at 8 p.m. Friday. It ends at 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Winners will be announced during the Awards Ceremony at Rosa Parks Circle starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 29.

In addition to the public vote winners, there will be $20,000 juried winners in each of the five categories, along with $5,000 honorable mentions.

All entries — regardless of whether they are in the Top 25 — will remain on display through the end of ArtPrize on Oct. 1.