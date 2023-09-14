GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This year’s ArtPrize will feature many new events for visitors to enjoy throughout the 18-day art competition.

ArtPrize 2023 will kick off the 18-day art competition with an opening celebration on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park. The event will feature games, food trucks, art installations and fireworks.

Here are some of the big events happening each weekend. You can find the complete list of events on ArtPrize’s website.

FIRST WEEKEND: Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17

During the opening weekend, West Michigan Honda Dealers has partnered with Kendall College of Art and Design to bring the “Paint My Ride Student Showcase,” where students will paint live on Honda vehicles near Rosa Parks Circle. The cars will be displayed throughout ArtPrize on Monroe Center Drive near the park.

On Friday, DisArt x ArtPrize | opening party hosted by SiTE:LAB will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Heartside Park.

There will be six Squonk Opera performances throughout the first weekend: two on Friday, two on Saturday and two on Sunday.

“This is a really expressive performing arts group out of Pittsburgh, and we’re really excited to see what they’ve cooked up for us as a commissioned piece,” said Catlin Whitington, the executive director of ArtPrize.

Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, there will be a guided bike tour of ArtPrize starting at the ArtPrize Oasis, located at 555 Monroe Avenue NW, and follow a route as a group.

Curb Appeal, a custom car exhibition, will be held at 269 Lyon Street NW from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a block party at the ArtPrize Oasis from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. It will have DJ performances from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., food trucks on site from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a cash bar from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ArtPrize Concert Series at the L-Loft, located at 106 Division Avenue S #215, will feature music from local musicians. The concert schedule can be found online.

Consumers Energy Smart Celebration will be held at Studio Park from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

SECOND WEEKEND: Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Sept. 24

The top 25 entries based on the public vote will be announced at the ArtPrize Oasis from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The ArtPrize 5K Run/Walk will start at 8 a.m. at 555 Monroe Avenue NW on Saturday. Those who are interested can register online.

Grand (Rapids) Sumo, a live exhibit, will host live sumo wrestling throughout ArtPrize at 975 Ottawa Avenue NW. On Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., it will host a tournament of the Grand Rapids Sumo Club from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, the Merchants and Makers Artisan Market will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Gillette Bridge. The crafts fair will feature more than 80 vendors.

The Schuler Books + ArtPrize Book Fair will be held at the ArtPrize Clubhouse at 2 Fulton Street W. will be held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Grand Rapids Symphony will be playing at the rooftop of the ArtPrize Clubhouse rooftop from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Silent Exchange is being held at Calder Plaza from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and will feature a live DJ, special guest host, performers, live painters, food and beverage vendors and art.

The ARTSTRIKE Classic 3v3 Soccer Tournament will be held at the ArtPrize Oasis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

FINAL WEEKEND: Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1

The Closing Awards Ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

