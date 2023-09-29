GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Who will take home the $125,000 grand prize at ArtPrize? We’ll find out tonight.

The ArtPrize Closing Awards Ceremony will be held at Rosa Parks Circle this evening. The event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m.

ArtPrize will announce which of the Top 25 pieces won the $125,000 grand prize, plus which pieces won the $50,000 second-place and $25,000 third-place prize.

Also being announced are the $20,000 juried award winners in each of the five categories (2D, 3D, installation, time-based and digital), and the winners of five $15,000 visibility awards.

Grand Rapids’ annual massive art competition started Sept. 14. In the first week, voters cast tens of thousands of votes to narrow down hundreds of pieces of art to the Top 25, which were announced Sept. 22.

If you haven’t made it out to ArtPrize yet, there’s still time: It runs through Sunday.

The event is expected to have a $35 million impact on Grand Rapids’ economy.