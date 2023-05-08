GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Artist registration for ArtPrize 2023 opens Monday.

The registration for artists runs through June 7. Those interested in participating can submit works by uploading their profile and entry information on ArtPrize.org.

ArtPrize 2023 will award over $500,000 in prizes, including a $125,000 grand prize, $200,000 in public vote prizes and $200,000 in juried prizes.

Venue registration remains open until May 26. Venues must be within the ArtPrize area that includes downtown and surrounding neighborhoods but can be any shop, restaurant or business. Venues host artwork from all over the world. Those who are interested can find more information and register at ArtPrize.org.

ArtPrize organizers will host an information session for artists and venues on May 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at 400 Pearl Street NW #20 in Grand Rapids.

ArtPrize 2023 is scheduled for Sept. 14 to Oct. 1.