ArtPrize Awards: Who will take home $50K grand prize?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 958 entries. 144 venues. $250,000 in prizes. One grand prize winner.

The hourlong ArtPrize Awards show begins at 7 p.m. Watch on air on WOOD TV8 or streaming live online as we reveal the winners of several juried awards and the $50,000 public grand prize.

The ArtPrize competition returned with a flourish this year for the first time since 2018, drawing art, artists and art-lovers to downtown Grand Rapids. There were pieces small and large, many of them outdoors in deference to the coronavirus pandemic and plenty of them inspired by COVID-19 or recent calls for social justice.

The event was a much-needed boon to local shops and restaurants, which have struggled through the pandemic.

With a new prize structure, the event also distributed money to more artists than ever before. In years past, cash has been split among only the top pieces. This year, ArtPrizegoers had the chance to send chunks of $150,000 in prize money to any piece they liked using the event’s website. That means that over the course of the event, more artists than ever took home a piece of the pie — some of them collecting thousands of dollars.

The online engagement also determined the public grand prize winner, who will take home $50,000.

Jurors also selected four category winners who will win $10,000 and four honorable mentions that will get $2,500. There were also a few independent awards backed by local organizations.