Why These Finalists: 3-D and time-based
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of ArtPrize 10 nearing, art critics are dissecting the finalists in the world's largest art competition.
In "Why These Finalists?" Tuesday, panelists looked at the three-dimensional and time-based pieces on the jurors' Shortlist and the public vote Final 20.
>>Shortlist map (PDF) | Final 20 map (PDF) | Venue hours
The panelists included:
- Omari Rush, the executive director of CultureSource in Detroit.
- Srimoyee Mitra, the director of the Stamps Gallery at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
- Tony Tasset, an artist from Chicago.
On Monday night, a separate group of critics discussed the artwork in the two-dimensional and installation categories.
At the ArtPrize Awards Friday, which will air live on WOOD TV8, the finalists will find out who has won $12,500 category awards and the $200,000 public vote and juried grand prizes.
