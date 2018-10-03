ArtPrize

Why These Finalists: 3-D and time-based

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the end of ArtPrize 10 nearing, art critics are dissecting the finalists in the world's largest art competition.

In "Why These Finalists?" Tuesday, panelists looked at the three-dimensional and time-based pieces on the jurors' Shortlist and the public vote Final 20.

The panelists included:

  • Omari Rush, the executive director of CultureSource in Detroit.
  • Srimoyee Mitra, the director of the Stamps Gallery at the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.
  • Tony Tasset, an artist from Chicago.

On Monday night, a separate group of critics discussed the artwork in the two-dimensional and installation categories.

At the ArtPrize Awards Friday, which will air live on WOOD TV8, the finalists will find out who has won $12,500 category awards and the $200,000 public vote and juried grand prizes.

