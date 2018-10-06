Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The ArtPrize 10 Awards at Rosa Parks Circle. (Oct. 5, 2018)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 253,161 public votes have been tallied. The jurors’ picks are in. And tonight, the winners of ArtPrize 10 are being revealed live.

THE WINNERS

Two-Dimensional:

Public vote winner: "THE STRING PROJECT" by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez of Ft. Wayne, Ind. On display at DeVos Place Convention Center.

"THE STRING PROJECT" by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez, displayed at DeVos Place during ArtPrize 10. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. "THE STRING PROJECT" by Chelsea Nix and Mariano Cortez, displayed at DeVos Place during ArtPrize 10. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Juried award winner: "PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies" by John Gutoskey of Ann Arbor, Mich. On display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

"PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies" by John Gutoskey, displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, is a finalist for a juried award in the two-dimensional category at ArtPrize 10. (September 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. "PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies" by John Gutoskey, displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, is a finalist for a juried award in the two-dimensional category at ArtPrize 10. (September 2018)

Three-Dimensional:

Public vote winner: "The Phoenix" by Joe Butts of Oxford, Mich. On display at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

The Phoenix by Joe Butts, an ArtPrize 10 entry outside the Amway Grand Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Phoenix by Joe Butts, an ArtPrize 10 entry outside the Amway Grand Plaza. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

>>Next up: The three-dimensional juried award winner and the time-based category winners.

Several independent awards were previously announced.

THE COMPETITION

Both the jury’s top picks and the public’s favorites in the two-dimensional, three-dimensional, time-based and installation categories will take home $12,500 each. A juried winner will also be named in the outstanding venue category.

Then, watch $200,000 will be awarded to the grand prize winners of both the jury and the public vote.

>>Shortlist map (PDF) | Final 20 map (PDF) | Venue hours

Grand Rapids won't have an art competition next year as ArtPrize moves to a biennial schedule. The organization is instead sponsoring a large city art project in 2019, the exact form of which has yet to be determined. ArtPrize 11 will be held in 2020.