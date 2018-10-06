Watch live: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
News app users: Tap here to watch a livestream of the ArtPrize 10 Awards at 7:30 p.m. ET.
-----------------------------------------------------
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — 253,161 public votes have been tallied. The jurors’ picks are in. And tonight, the winners of ArtPrize 10 are being revealed live.
THE WINNERS
Two-Dimensional:
Public vote winner: "THE STRING PROJECT" by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez of Ft. Wayne, Ind. On display at DeVos Place Convention Center.
Juried award winner: "PULSE Nightclub: 49 Elegies" by John Gutoskey of Ann Arbor, Mich. On display at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
Three-Dimensional:
Public vote winner: "The Phoenix" by Joe Butts of Oxford, Mich. On display at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.
>>Next up: The three-dimensional juried award winner and the time-based category winners.
Several independent awards were previously announced.
THE COMPETITION
Both the jury’s top picks and the public’s favorites in the two-dimensional, three-dimensional, time-based and installation categories will take home $12,500 each. A juried winner will also be named in the outstanding venue category.
Then, watch $200,000 will be awarded to the grand prize winners of both the jury and the public vote.
You can see the winning works and the rest of the more than 1,200 ArtPrize 10 entries at 168 venues around Grand Rapids through Sunday, when the world's largest art competition wraps up.
>>Shortlist map (PDF) | Final 20 map (PDF) | Venue hours
Grand Rapids won't have an art competition next year as ArtPrize moves to a biennial schedule. The organization is instead sponsoring a large city art project in 2019, the exact form of which has yet to be determined. ArtPrize 11 will be held in 2020.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tests: Otsego, Plainwell water OK to drink
- EPA officials come to Kzoo for PFAS roundtable
- Police: Driver ran red light, collided with bus
- Jordan Lake no body contact advisory lifted