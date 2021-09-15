Artists put finishing touches on works on ArtPrize eve

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a race Wednesday to get the last of the ArtPrize pieces installed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

A handful of artists were putting up their work in and outside the hotel, a heavy lift for some and a delicate dance for others.

Returning ArtPrize artist Rebecca Humes carefully transferred her paper dresses into the lobby.

“We literally hung them from the top of the trailer so they wouldn’t tip over because I was very, very nervous about moving them,” she said.

Dresses from Dictionaries by Rebecca Humes, displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize 2021. (Sept. 15, 2021)

Humes’ first three-dimensional entry jumps of the page, showcasing 16 dresses made from dictionaries.

“It’s something everybody disregards… I see them at the thrift store, I see them at garage sales and I think they’re beautiful,” she said. “I wanted to make something beautiful out of something people just disregard.”

Just outside the hotel, Humes’ sister was busy installing her first-ever ArtPrize entry.

Across the room from Humes, ArtPrize veteran Jeff Best was busy bringing steel and wire to life with his piece Prance. He paid special attention to how his work is displayed.

“Presentation to me I think is as important as the art itself,” Best said. “I think you can miss a lot of what you put into it if you don’t present it well.”

Jeff Best (in gray shirt) sets up his ArtPrize 2021 entry Prance at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. (Sept. 15, 2021)

Prance by Jeff Best, displayed at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel during ArtPrize 2021. (Sept. 15, 2021)

One of the last pieces installed at the Amway was Serpentina the Dragon by Jennifer Dunahee. The whimsical sculpture, which spans 24 feet long, found a home in the flowerbeds outside the hotel along Pearl Street.