Artist registration opens for ArtPrize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Artist registration for ArtPrize 2021 is now open.

Artists over the age of 18 are invited to enter in the world’s largest art competition, ArtPrize said in a Wednesday release. Artists who work in any medium are allowed to participate.

Registration is open through June 10, but those who register through April 25 will have a 50% discount on the fee. After April 25, the registration fee is $50 for individuals, $100 for groups, their website says.

Artists and venues will connect to decide where art is displayed. This year, there are 125 venues throughout Grand Rapids that are looking for at least one artist. Artists must make at least one connection with a venue before June 23 to participate.

Applications are also now open for 2021 ArtPrize Artists Equity Grants, a new program that will help fund artists from underrepresented backgrounds so they can participate in the competition, ArtPrize said.

This is the first ArtPrize since 2018. In 2020, it was cancelled due to COVID-19 and in 2019, it was replaced with a public art event called Project 1. The future was uncertain for the world’s largest art competition until it was announced at the end of 2020 that it would return, running from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.